University rugby club 'appalled' by anniversary speeches

Glasgow University's rugby club apologies over content of addresses during dinner.

Glasgow University: Rugby club is 150 years old.

A university rugby club has apologised after guests were left "shocked and appalled" by speeches during an anniversary dinner.

Glasgow University's rugby club held a celebration event on Saturday night, which was addressed by former Scotland and Lions star Roger Baird and IVF specialist Dr Bobby Low.

Following the dinner, guests complained on social media over language used in the speeches.

The club has now issued an apology, adding that an extraordinary general meeting would be held.

In a statement, it said: "We would like to unreservedly apologise to those who attended the 150th Anniversary Rugby Club Dinner on Saturday, November 16 and who may have been offended by some of the speeches.

"As rugby clubs we were shocked and appalled at elements of the content which in no way reflect our values or beliefs.

"We have reached out to offer a personal apology to some of the top table guests and have made arrangements for an extraordinary general meeting to be held as soon as possible to discuss Saturday's event and the behaviour of certain individuals.

"To repeat, the views that were expressed - regardless of whether it was an attempt at humour - have no place in our clubs, our sports department or our university.

"Saturday should have been about celebrating a great anniversary and marking the progress that has been made in both the men's and women's game.

"We are extremely disappointed and will not allow outdated views and attitudes within our clubs which are open and welcoming to all students of the University of Glasgow."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.