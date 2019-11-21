Search for 15-year-old schoolgirl missing overnight

A search is under way for Sophie McSeveney who is missing in North Lanarkshire.

Missing: Have you seen Sophie? Police Scotland

A major search is under way for a North Lanarkshire schoolgirl who has been missing overnight.

Sophie McSeveney from Bellshill was last seen on Calder Road at around 2.50am on Thursday.

Concern is now growing for the 15-year-old who is described as being around 5ft 9in with long blonde hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing black leggings, black top and was carrying a black rucksack.

A Police Spokesman said: "Anyone who has any information which could assist with the search should contact Police Scotland on 101."

