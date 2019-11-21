Puppy abandoned in park in sub-zero temperatures

The dog was found in a cardboard box near Quarry Street, Hamilton, on Monday.

Puppy: Beans was found in sub-zero temperatures Scottish SPCA

An eight-week-old puppy has been abandoned in a South Lanarkshire park in sub-zero temperatures.

The dog was found in a cardboard box near Quarry Street, Hamilton, and the Scottish SCPA said he would "almost certainly" have died had he not been found on Monday.

The puppy, believed to be a Jack Russell terrier cross, has been named Beans by the team at the animal welfare charity.

Sarah Park, a rescue officer for the Scottish SPCA, said: "The dog was found in a cardboard box, lined with a blanket, at a local park near to Quarry Street.

"The young dog, which we believe is a Jack Russell terrier cross, is male and is around eight weeks old.

"We are grateful to the member of the public who took him in and kept him safe overnight.

"The night in question was the coldest so far this year and temperatures were below freezing.

"Had he not been found, Beans would have almost certainly died so we are keen to find out the circumstances surrounding how he came to be in the park.

"He is friendly so we suspect he is used to human contact.

"One of our animal rescue and rehoming centres is providing the care he needs."

If anyone has any information, they should call the charity's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

