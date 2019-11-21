Celtic fan given ban after invading pitch holding toddler

Anthony Smith, 32, ran onto the pitch holding a two-year-old boy during the Old Firm match in March.

Invasion: Anthony Smith ran on to the pitch with a toddler. SNS

A Celtic fan who invaded the pitch carrying a toddler to celebrate a goal against Rangers has been banned from all UK football matches for three years.

Anthony Smith, 32, celebrated when striker Odsonne Edouard scored a goal in the 2-1 derby win at Parkhead in March this year.

Smith ran onto the pitch holding the two-year-old boy in his arms and took out his mobile phone to take pictures.

He pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to committing a breach of the peace.

Smith was ordered to do 225 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Valerie Mays and banned from UK football matches for three years.

Sheriff Mays said: "The nature of your conduct could have caused significant trouble at an Old Firm match and there was lack of concern for the child.

"The court cannot tolerate that behaviour at football matches.

"I can deal with this as an alternative to a custodial sentence, just."

The court heard Smith leapt over an advertising board with the child in his arms to join fans on the pitch.

Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: "He waved his arms around and took photos.

"He took a selfie with himself and the child."

Lawyer, Gary Miller, defending told the court that Smith was on the pitch for a minute with "40 to 50 fans".

He added: "Mr Smith accepts it was a stupid thing to do and attracted negative media at the time.

"It wasn't the wisest move to take a two-year-old to a derby match.

"This is something he intends to learn from and is something he will never do in future."

Smith, from Glasgow's Parkhead area, was acquitted of a charge of causing the child unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

