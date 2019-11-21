Search for 'vulnerable' pensioner who has disappeared

Harry Nicol, 70, was last seen by a family member at around 9am on Thursday.

Missing: Harry Nicol was last seen on Thursday morning. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A search has been launched to track down a "vulnerable" 70-year-old man who has disappeared.

Harry Nicol, of Dee Avenue, Renfrew, was last seen by a family member in Drumoyne Road, Glasgow, at around 9am on Thursday.

Police are carrying out searches and have appealed for any information as to Mr Nicol's whereabouts.

Mr Nicol, who is around 5ft 2in and of medium build, was last seen wearing a green waterproof jacket and grey trousers.

If you have any information, call 101.

