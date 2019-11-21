Young girl hit by car during Christmas lights switch-on

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident in Kilwinning.

Incident: The young girl was struck in Kilwinning. Police Scotland

A young girl has been knocked down by a car during a North Ayrshire town's Christmas lights switch-on.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident in Lauchlan Way, Kilwinning, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Police closed the road for more than an hour for investigation works to take place.

A force spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a female pedestrian who was struck by a car in Lauchlan Way in Kilwinning.

"We received the report at 6.55pm on Thursday, November 21.

"The female child was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse by ambulance.

"Her condition is unknown at this stage.

"Lauchlan Way was closed and then reopened at 8.30pm."

Kilwinning's Christmas festivities in nearby Main Street kicked off at 4.30pm with entertainment, community stalls and children's rides.

The lights were due to be switched on at 7pm.

