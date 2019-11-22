Woman and child taken to hospital after flat blaze

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a flat in Headrig, Jedburgh in the early hours.

STV

A woman and child have been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Headrig in Jedburgh at 2.35am on Friday.

The fire service said a woman and girl were taken to Borders General Hospital for precautionary checks for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Three fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.