  • STV
  • MySTV

Carers left disabled man trapped in bath for 21 hours

STV

Scott Sloan, 46, and Paul Campbell, 54, failed to help Andrew McKinnell after he slipped.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Scott Sloan and Paul Campbell avoided jail.
Glasgow Sheriff Court: Scott Sloan and Paul Campbell avoided jail. © STV

Two carers left a disabled man naked and trapped in a bath for up to 21 hours.

Scott Sloan, 46, and Paul Campbell, 54, failed to help Andrew McKinnell at his home in Carntyne, Glasgow, in November last year.

The vulnerable 55-year-old had earlier slipped into the bath and was unable to get out.

Sloan, who had cared for Mr McKinnell for 18 months, then went to sleep while on duty.

He had telephoned Campbell before nodding off for advice, but was to told leave Mr McKinnell where he was.

Mr McKinnell - who has the mental capacity of a six-year-old - was only rescued when Campbell later turned up and alerted a fellow supervisor.

The incident landed the pair, who worked for Inclusion Scotland, in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The pair each pleaded guilty to the wilful neglect of Mr McKinnell, who needs round-the-clock care.

Sloan was charged with failing to provide assistance to exit the bath, failing to provide blanket or clothing while Mr McKinnell was trapped in the bath, and retiring to bed leaving the victim unsupervised for 17 hours.

Campbell was charged with instructing Sloan as his supervisor to leave the victim in the bath and advising his colleague to retire to bed leaving the victim there.

Prosecutors added he failed to contact emergency services when unable to move the victim from the bath after being trapped for 21 hours.

'I think it goes without saying that this is an awful offence and the behaviour towards a vulnerable man is nothing short of despicable.'
Sheriff Valerie Mays

On Friday, Sloan was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and Campbell 240 hours as an alternative to jail.

Sheriff Valerie Mays said: "I think it goes without saying that this is an awful offence and the behaviour towards a vulnerable man is nothing short of despicable.

"It must have been obvious to you after a certain amount of time that he needed assistance and you left that man in the bath.

"It must have been a very frightening experience for him and your behaviour was callous."

The court heard Sloan was on a shift at 10am supposedly looking after Mr McKinnell when the disabled man went for a shower at 5.30pm and thereafter slipped into a seated position.

Sloan called Campbell, who was on a day off. The court heard he was told to leave a trapped Mr McKinnell in the bath.

Sloan then went to sleep at midnight abandoning the man overnight.

Campbell arrived the next day at 10am and initially called NHS 24.

Four hours later, a 999 call was made for Mr McKinnell and an ambulance arrived at 2.30pm when the victim had been lying for 21 hours.

Mr McKinnell was then finally lifted out and taken to hospital with bruising on his back.

A probe then led to both Sloan, of Dennistoun, and Campbell, of Bridgeton, both Glasgow, being arrested.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.