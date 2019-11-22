New images of man and cars released year after murder

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal on the anniversary of Billyjoe Bates' murder in Glasgow.

Murdered: Billyjoe Bates. Crimestoppers

Police have released fresh CCTV images one year on from the murder of a man in Glasgow.

Billyjoe Bates died in hospital four days after he was found on Ashfield Street at around 2.30pm on November 18, 2018.

This week marks the first anniversary of the attack which left the 28-year-old with fatal injuries.

In January, Crimestoppers offered a reward of £10,000 for information that could help catch Mr Bates' killer.

Now detectives have released an image of a man they have previously appealed to identify, and images of four vehicles which were all seen in the area during the time of the attack.

CCTV: Man in Londis Store. Police Scotland

Officers are urging potential witnesses who can identify the man in the footage and the occupants of the vehicles to come forward.

The man was seen in the Londis Store in Crowhill Street, then walking along Kippen Street. He is described as between 25 to 45 years old, around 5ft 10in and of medium build with a dark, neatly trimmed beard, moustache and sideburns.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a black jacket, black jogging trousers and white trainers. While he was in the shop, he bought milk and American cream soda.

The vehicles detectives are working to trace include a white BMW 1 series, a black BMW 3 series, a gold coloured Nissan Qashqai and a red Mazda.

Car appeal: Four vehicles spotted in the area. Police Scotland

Detective superintendent Stuart Houston said: "I must stress that we are not connecting the man in the image or the occupants of these vehicles with the death of Billyjoe.

"I strongly believe that they may have vital information that will assist this murder inquiry and not even realise the significance of it. I would appeal directly to them to contact my officers as soon as possible.

"Although a year has now passed we are still as determined as ever to track down Billyjoe's killer.

"We are being meticulous and thorough with our inquiry and I am confident that we will make a significant breakthrough.

'How a coward can do this to someone and leave them lying dying is beyond me. I absolutely devastated and heartbroken.' Billyjoe Bates' mum, Jackie Wilson

"I believe that there are people in the local community who know who is responsible for this murder. His family has been devastated by his death and they deserve closure.

"The person responsible must be brought to justice.

"We will trace whoever is responsible for this murder, but we would appreciate any information people can provide.

"Please don't wait for the police to visit you at home. Do the right thing. I can assure anyone with concerns that information passed to us will be treated in the utmost confidence."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039346857001-mum-of-murdered-man-in-plea-to-find-killer-to-end-torture.jpg" />

Mr Bates' mum, Jackie Wilson said: "I am appealing to anyone who has any information of the murder of my son Billyjoe to come forward, even if you think it's irrelevant.

"After a year has passed, I still have no answers to why this has happened. How a coward can do this to someone and leave them lying dying is beyond me. I absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

"You know what you have done. Others must know too so it's time for people to stop protecting you."

Anyone with information regarding Mr Bates' murder should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2422 of Sunday, November 18, 2018. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

