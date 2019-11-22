Dumped cat found with netting wrapped round its neck

The cat, now named Bessie, was found next to a dog poo bin in South Ayrshire on Tuesday.

Rescued: Bessie was found dumped in Ayr. Scottish SPCA

A cat was dumped next to a dog poo bin with netting wrapped around its neck.

The animal, which was in a poor state with scabby skin, was discovered by a member of the public in South Ayrshire.

The rescuer fed the female cat some chicken while waiting for the Scottish SPCA to arrive.

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information as to how the cat, now affectionately named Bessie, came to be dumped off Maybole Road, near to Halfords in Ayr, on Tuesday.

Animal rescue officer Sheena McTaggart said: "The female cat was found in a carrier with no door.

"She was in a sorry state, with scabby skin and a large piece of netting wrapped around her neck.

"Luckily, the netting had only rubbed away her fur and not broken the skin so we found her just in time.

"We are grateful to the member of the public who found her and fed her some chicken while he waited for us to arrive.

"One of our animal rescue and rehoming centres is providing the care she needs.The team have affectionately named her Bessie.

"We're keen to find out more about the circumstances that led to her becoming entangled in the net and subsequently ending up abandoned.

"If anyone has any information, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline."

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

If you have any information in relation to Bessie, call the Scottish SPCA's helpline on 03000 999 999.

