Girl 'stable' after being hit by car at Christmas switch-on

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident in Kilwinning.

Kilwinning: The girl was struck at a pedestrian crossing. Google 2019

Police are appealing for information after a schoolgirl was knocked down by a car during a North Ayrshire town's Christmas lights switch-on.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after being struck by a silver Toyota at a pedestrian crossing in Lauchlan Way, Kilwinning, at around 7pm on Thursday.

The youngster was kept in University Hospital Crosshouse overnight, where her condition has been described as stable.

Police closed the road for around 90 minutes for investigation works to take place.

Kilwinning's Christmas festivities in nearby Main Street kicked off at 4.30pm with entertainment, community stalls and children's rides.

The lights were due to be switched on at 7pm.

Inspector Greg Dinnie said: "The young girl involved in this collision sustained injuries that required urgent medical attention and she had to remain in hospital overnight.

"It would have been a busy area at the time with a large number of people in the town centre for the Christmas lights switch-on.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in the area that may have seen this incident to get in contact with police."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.