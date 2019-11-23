Man stabbed during attack in car park near supermarket

The 37-year-old victim was assaulted near to a Morrisons petrol station on Friday night.

Attack: The man was stabbed on Friday night. Google 2019

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in a car park in North Lanarkshire.

The 37-year-old victim was attacked near to a Morrisons supermarket petrol station in John Street, Bellshill, at around 10pm on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, where he is currently being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff have described his condition as stable.

Investigating officers are on the hunt for two suspects.

Detective constable Peter King has appealed for witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to a man who was seen sitting on a wall across from a bar in a nearby street.

DC King said: "This incident has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries and it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen the two suspects running off afterwards.

"In particular I'd like to speak to a man who was seen sitting on a wall at the bus stop across from the New Alhambra Bar on Motherwell Road, Bellshill, at the time the attack took place."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.