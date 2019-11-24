Appeal for public's help to track down missing woman

Natalie Horner, 29, was reported missing from Barrhead on Saturday afternoon.

Missing: Natalie Horner was last seen on Saturday morning. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police are appealing for the public's help to track down a missing woman from East Renfreshire.

Natalie Horner, 29, was reported missing on Saturday afternoon after last been seen at 6.05am that morning.

Ms Horner, from Henry Street in Barrhead, has links to Glasgow, Paisley and Ayrshire.

She also has access to a black Vauxhall Corsa, which has the registration BL11 AJX.

Inspector Michelle Grant said: "It's unusual for Natalie to not be in contact with her family for this length of time.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts to get in touch."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.