Missing 14-year-old girl was last seen going for a run

No confirmed sightings of Bobbi McCrory since she left her home on Sunday afternoon.

Bobbi McCrory was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Police Scotland

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing after going out for a run.

Bobbi McCrory was last seen leaving her home in Kirkwood, Coatbridge, at 4.30pm on Sunday.

There have been no confirmed sightings since then and she hasn't made any contact with family, who are described as "extremely concerned".

She was wearing black sports leggings, a bright orange hooded jumper and a red waterproof jacket when she left her home.

Inspector Gail Struthers, from Motherwell Police Office, said: "We have been speaking to her family who say that her being out of touch for this time is not like her, hence the cause for their concern.

"We all just want to know that Bobbi is safe and well.

It is hoped that someone will have observed Bobbi in the area."

"I would appeal to anyone who knows Bobbi, or who may have seen her since Sunday afternoon, to call officers at Coatbridge via 101, quoting incident number PS-20191124-3957."

