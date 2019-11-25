Two women sought by police in railway assault inquiry

Officers believe the women could assist in their investigation at Glasgow Central Station.

Investigation: Police want to speak to the two women British Transport Police

Police have released pictures of two women they want to speak to in relation to an attack at Glasgow Central Station.

Officers believe the women, who are believed to be in their 40s to 50s, could assist in their investigation of an assault which took place on Saturday, September 28.

The railway incident happened around 9.30pm.

Members of the public who recognise the women have been asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.