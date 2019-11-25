Missing Barrhead woman traced 'safe and well' in Paisley

Natalie Horner, 29, has been found 'safe and well' after she was reported missing on Saturday.

Found: Natalie Horner has been traced in Paisley Police Scotland / Google 2019

A woman who disappeared from her home in East Renfrewshire over the weekend has been traced in Paisley.

Natalie Horner, 29, has been found "safe and well" after she was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, having last been seen at 6.05am that morning.

Police Scotland thanked those who helped in the search of the woman from Barrhead.

A statement on social media said: "Thank you for sharing our post on 29-year-old Natalie Horner, who was missing from her home in Barrhead.

"Natalie has been traced in the Paisley area and is safe and well."

