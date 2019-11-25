Man accused of murder 'admitted to stabbing victim'

A witness claims Craig Corrall told him he stabbed Owen Hassan last November.

Owen Hassan: Died after incident in Glasgow.

A man accused of murdering a father outside a Glasgow pub allegedly told friends that he stabbed the victim.

Owen Hassan died after being found outside the Old Stag Inn bar, which is owned by his mother, in Pollokshaws last November.

Craig Corrall, who is on trial charged with killing the 30-year-old along with co-accused David Callaghan, is said to have made the remark to a friend.

The 39-year-old also allegedly stated that he had "done something bad".

The claims were made by a former friend of Corrall who was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The 24-year-old witness, who also knew Mr Hassan, said he "had a chat" with the suspect at hos dad's house on the evening of the death when he admitted to being "involved" and "doing something bad".

After being further questioned by the witness, who had just heard about the incident on the news, Corrall reportedly admitted to stabbing "f*** out of Owen Hassan".

He then said Corrall did not give him further "particular details", but apparently claimed "another person" was with him.

Prosecutors claim Mr Hassan was chased, seized by the body and the repeatedly struck with knives or machetes.

Both Corrall and 30-year-old Callaghan deny murdering Mr Hassan.

The trial, before Lord Woolman, continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.