Man stabbed during attack at train station car park

The victim was attacked by two men at Blantyre train station shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Attack: Police are looking to trace two men ITV News

A man has been stabbed during an attack at a train station car park in South Lanarkshire.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was targeted by two men at Blantyre train station shortly after 1am on Sunday following an altercation on Station Road.

The attackers, who were part of a group, stabbed the man before running off in the direction of Station Road.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

British Transport Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward by contacting 0800 40 50 40.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.