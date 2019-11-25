Man wanted after 'indecent act' in front of teenagers

The man exposed himself and carried out an indecent act in front of two teenage girls.

Appeal: Police are looking to trace the man. STV

A man exposed himself before carrying out an indecent act in front of two teenage girls in Glasgow City centre.

The victims, aged 17 and 18-years-old, were walking on Clyde Street near to its junction with Dunlop Street when they witnessed the incident at around 7.45pm last Monday.

The suspect is described as white, around 35-years-old and around 5ft8 with medium build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top and khaki jacket with jeans.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the man to contact them.

Detective Constable Vhairi Mills said: "This is a very busy area and I am sure that there are people who witnessed this incident.

"He must be traced and I would urge anyone who saw this man in the Clyde Street area of who has information that will assist this ongoing investigation to please contact City Centre Police Office through 101."

