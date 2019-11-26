  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland's first heroin assisted treatment service unveiled

STV

The scheme will treat patients with the most severe, long-standing and complex addictions issues.

A first: The Enhanced Drug Treatment Service has been unveiled in Glasgow
A first: The Enhanced Drug Treatment Service has been unveiled in Glasgow STV

Scotland's first addictions service treating patients with pharmaceutical-grade heroin has been unveiled in Glasgow.

The £1.2m Enhanced Drug Treatment Service (EDTS) will treat patients with the most severe, long-standing and complex addictions issues.

It will focus on people whose addictions impact most severely on their own health, as well as their communities, public services and the city centre.

The EDTS is aimed at people whose addiction persists, even after they have received conventional treatment and care services, which can include methadone, support from community addictions services and residential rehabilitation.

Glasgow's Health and Social Care Partnership's new service aims to help save lives by reducing the risk of overdoses and the spread of blood borne viruses such as HIV.

It will also help reduce public injecting by those receiving this treatment.

Susanne Millar, chair of Glasgow's Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said the service is "leading the way in Scotland".

She said: "Sadly, Glasgow suffered a record number of drug related deaths last year and there was also an increased number of non-fatal overdoses.

"This challenging social issue demands innovative treatments and this Gold Standard service is leading the way in Scotland.

Leading: The service has been described as 'innovative'.
Leading: The service has been described as 'innovative'. STV

"It is aimed at people with the most chaotic lifestyles and severe addictions who have not responded to existing treatments.

"People might question why health services are spending money providing heroin for people with addictions - the answer is 'we can't afford not to'. Not only are we are striving to save the lives of individuals themselves, we also aim to reduce the spread of HIV and to reduce the impact of addictions on Glasgow families and communities.

"Successfully treating a person's addiction not only helps them, it reduces pressures on frontline health and criminal justice services while reducing antisocial behaviour and drug related crime in communities."

The new facility is licensed by the Home Office and based in Glasgow's city centre alongside existing homelessness health services.

Patients will not only receive treatment for their physical health, including any infections, wounds or abscesses, there will also be an assessment of their social, legal and psychological needs.

They will then be helped to access other health and social care partnership services to tackle any other problems highlighted.

The new service will operate between 9am and 5pm daily, and will be delivered by a specialist multi-disciplinary team, supported by other health and social care services.

Independent evaluation will be carried out on the pilot project which is expected to treat up to 20 patients in its first year and up to 40 patients in year two.

Patients must be totally committed to the treatment and will have to attend the centre twice a day, seven days a week.

Service: It will treat patients with most severe and complex issues.
Service: It will treat patients with most severe and complex issues. STV

Injectable opiate (or heroin assisted) treatment will only be available to patients who are already involved with Glasgow's Homeless Addiction Team.

People's suitability for the treatment will be assessed and those who meet the criteria will receive a prescription for pharmaceutical grade diamorphine injections.

The diamorphine must be injected in a secure clinical room under the strict supervision of, and observed by, trained nursing staff. Doses will never be dispensed for use elsewhere and patients will be continually monitored.

Evidence from similar services in Vancouver and Zurich, indicate that once stabilised, patients will gradually progress from diamorphine injections to oral treatments. This means more patients are able to be treated over time.

Glasgow also wants to open a Safer Drug Consumption Facility to help prevent more loss of life.

The facility would be a safe, clean place where people could use their own street drugs in the presence of trained medical staff who could react in the event of an overdose.

Addictions experts also believe this type of facility would safeguard the wider public by reducing the number of publicly discarded needles in the city.

A report by the Scottish Affairs Committee recently concluded that there was "a strong evidence base for a safe consumption facility in Glasgow which would be a practical step to reducing the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.