Police probe attack after man found stabbed at bus stop

Detectives are investigating a stabbing after a man was found badly injured at a bus stop in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old was discovered at Kinfauns Drive in the Drumchapel area of the city around 5.50am on Tuesday.

Police believe the victim was attacked at a different location and are appealing for the public's help.

He was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Universal Hospital where his wounds were treated and his condition described as "serious".

Police would like to hear from from members of the public who may have been in the area as they probe the exact location of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Scott Brockie said: "We do not believe that the man was attacked within the bus stop, and we are carrying out enquiries in the local area to establish the exact circumstances and where it took place.

"Kinfauns Drive is a busy main thoroughfare, and I would ask anyone who was in this area this morning who witnessed any assault take place, or who has any information on the circumstances surrounding this incident to contact Drumchapel Police Station on 101."

