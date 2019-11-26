Woman slashed and robbed on lane behind police station

The victim was walking through a lane when a man attacked her from behind with a knife.

Appeal: Woman attacked on Saturday morning.

A woman has been slashed by a knife-wielding robber who stole her handbag after attacking her in a lane behind a police station in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old victim was walking through the lane leading from Springburn Road to Carron Street at around 9.25am on Saturday when she was targeted in the "unprovoked and cowardly" attack at the rear of Sprinburn Police Office.

The man, described as Asian and wearing a black leather jacket with blue jeans and black backpack, slashed her on the leg before making off with her bag.

Three members of the public then flagged down traffic police to report the incident and some of the contents of the woman's bag were then found nearby.

The woman was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being released.

Constable Paul Fried at the Community Investigation Unit said: "This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack on a defenceless woman and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery and in particular the three women who individually flagged down traffic police officers to report the incident".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.