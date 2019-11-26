Teenager fighting for life after car careers into tree

A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.

Crash: Teenager fighting for life.

A teenager has been left fighting for his life after a car he was in mounted the pavement and struck a tree in South Lanarkshire

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza which was being driven northbound on Castle Avenue, near to its junction with Regents Gate in Bothwell, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree at around 9.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Medical staff have described his condition as critical but stable.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital to be checked over.

Sergeant Andy Currie, from the Divisional Road Policing Department based at Motherwell, is appealing for any information.

He said: I would ask anyone with information, or any witnesses to the crash to come forward to police.

"Anyone driving on Castle Avenue around the time the crash, or anyone with dash cam should contact us in case they have information that will assist our ongoing investigation.

"I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white BMW who was driving on this road at the time of the crash.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact officers through 101."

