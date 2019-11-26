  • STV
  • MySTV

Infection spiked at hospital around time of child's death

STV

Milly Main died after she contracted an infection as she received leukaemia treatment.

Report: A spike in infections was said to have taken place
Report: A spike in infections was said to have taken place HEMEDIA/SWNS

There was a spike in infections at the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow around the time of a ten-year-old girl's death, according to a report.

The document, published by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), was produced following Milly Main's death after she contracted an infection as she received leukaemia treatment at the site, which is shared with the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

After undergoing a successful stem cell transplant in July 2017, Milly had been making a recovery but the following month her Hickman line, a catheter used to administer drugs, became infected.

Milly then went into toxic shock at the hospital and died some days later.

Her mother, Kimberly Darroch, has thanked the whistleblower who first contacted Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar about the hospital.

She said: "I want to thank the whistleblower for coming forward. As a result of their action, we now have more information about infections at the hospital that we were never told about as a family at the time.

"We didn't know there was a spike in infections around the time Milly died, which is why we now want answers.

"The silence from the health board must come to an end so that no parent ever has to go through what we have been through."

The HPS report found there was an upward shift above the infections rate average from March to December 2017, with the upper warning limit breached in August 2017, the month of Milly's death. It was also breached in March and May 2018, and in September this year.

Different sources of data on positive blood samples among children being treated for cancer in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde over a period of years were compared within the report, with statistical analysis highlighting the months in which rates of positive blood samples were higher than would be expected.

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia is one form of gram-negative bacteria that is found in various water environments and was listed on Milly's death certificate in August 2017.

'We didn't know there was a spike in infections around the time Milly died, which is why we now want answers.'
Kimberly Darroch, Milly's mum

It causes problems mainly in people who have a weakened immune system. The report follows a whistle-blower's claim to have identified ten new cases at the site, suggesting young people could have been falling victim to bugs since 2016.

Two wards at the children's hospital were closed more than a year ago for work to be carried out after health concerns.

Sarwar said: "This HPS report confirms the information exposed by a brave whistleblower.

"Without them, this scandal may never have come to light.

"There are now clearly a number of serious questions about the above-average infection rates in 2017 and the upper warning limit being breached around the time Milly tragically died."

He added: "Now that this information has come to light, the health board must urgently explain why this was hidden from the public, whether the parents of all children have been informed, why repeated warnings were ignored and why action wasn't taken that could have prevented tragedy.

"We now know that the upper limit was again breached as recently as September this year.

"With the health board in special measures, it's vital that parents, patients and the public receive answers and full transparency."

The national clinical director for the Scottish Government, Professor Jason Leitch apologised to the families involved.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1442641-ten-more-water-contamination-cases-at-crisis-hit-hospital/ | default

He added: "The review by Health Protection Scotland was commissioned by the Chief Nursing Officer in September to determine if the numbers of positive blood samples for infections among child cancer patients were higher than expected.

"The report identifies months in which rates of infection exceeded the trigger point requiring further investigation.

"These data confirm there was a spike in infections in 2018 - this led to the interventions over water contamination and the closure of wards 2A and 2B.

"These data also confirm higher levels of infections in 2017 and these incidents are part of the reason the Scottish Government announced last week that the board has been elevated to stage four of the NHS Board Performance Escalation Framework.

"This means a Scottish Government-led oversight board will help strengthen the measures already in place around infection prevention, management and control.

"It will also ensure the recommendations of this report are actioned.

"The present infection rate at the children's hospital is normal and the cancer ward is safe."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.