Green Brigade raise £17,897 in Celtic Park food drive

The Celtic ultra group raised nearly £18,000 and eight vans of food ahead of the Livingston game.

Celtic Park: Fans donated on Saturday. SNS Group

The Green Brigade have raised nearly £18,000 to help those living in poverty in their annual Celtic park food drive.

The Celtic ultras group also received enough donations of food and toiletries to fill eight vans from fans attending Saturday's win over Livingston.

All the money and food donated will now be given to food banks and charities in Glasgow.

The final amount now means the group, whose section of Celtic Park will be partially closed for Thursday's game against Rennes, have raised over £250,000 for charitable causes in the last five years.

In a statement the group said: "Thank you to everyone who has donated over the years.

"The difference you all have made can't be underestimated and has helped the lives on many."

Meanwhile the Green Brigade released another statement on Tuesday over their fears that they could be set to be locked out of next month's Old Firm double-header over continuing incidents of pyrotechnics.

Part of the lengthy statement, that also hit out at UEFA, said: "Omitted from the club statement is that fact that all Green Brigade tickets are being withheld until further notice - including the upcoming League Cup Final and potentially as far as the Glasgow Derby at the end of the year.

"We hope that the club will reconsider this position and re-engage with the fans in a positive manner."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.