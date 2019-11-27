Police investigate 'SNP out' graffiti at MSP's office

The words were sprawled across the exterior of Aileen Campbell's office and a window was damaged.

Vandalism: 'SNP out' was spray painted on the building Alan Whiteside

A Scottish Government minister has said "there is no excuse for mindless aggression" after her South Lanarkshire constituency office was vandalised.

The words "SNP out" were sprawled across the exterior of her Carluke office, while a window was damaged during the incident, which police are investigating.

Aileen Campbell MSP, cabinet secretary for communities and local government, has refused to "be dragged down by the mindless act".

She said: "An attack on my office last night, which has been reported to the police, has saddened me deeply.

"I have a duty of care for the people who work in my office and this is clearly upsetting for them, as well as for the other tenants in the building and our neighbours.

"People can disagree about politics, but there is no excuse for mindless aggression, vandalism or violence which causes stress and anxiety in our local communities.

"We should strive for a better politics that respects and seeks to understand other points of view and, thankfully, that is how most people conduct themselves.

"We won't be dragged down by the mindless act of a minority. We'll clean this up and my service to my constituents will not be affected and the office remains open. I won't be swayed from the priority of working hard for Clydesdale and achieving a better, fairer Scotland."

Police confirmed they were contacted about the incident on Wednesday morning and say enquiries are ongoing.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 9pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.