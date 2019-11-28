Emergency services called to Glasgow Airport incident

The fire service and police responded to a report of a spillage in an aircraft hold area.

Glasgow: Emergency services were called to the airport.

Glasgow Airport is fully operational again after emergency services were called to an incident on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to reports of a spillage in an aircraft hold area at about 8.25pm.

Five fire engines and a number of specialist resources were also sent to the scene.

Police said the spillage was deemed safe and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The check-in hall was cordoned off while tests were carried out, but later re-opened.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "Scottish Fire & Rescue representatives were called to the airport in response to concerns raised over a substance found on a piece of inbound luggage.

"Tests were conducted to determine the content of the substance and the main check-in hall was cordoned off as is standard procedure.

"The incident has now been stood down and the airport is fully operational."

