Man seriously injured as police lock down three streets

Emergency services were called to Dyke Street in Glasgow on Thursday morning.

Glasgow: Officers have sealed off three streets. STV

Police have locked down three Glasgow streets after a man was seriously injured during a disturbance.

The 31-year-old victim has been taken to the city's royal infirmary following the incident within a house in Dyke Street at around 6.15am on Thursday.

Responding officers have closed the road as well as parts of Buchanan Street and nearby Buchanan Grove as the investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a disturbance within a property on Dyke Street around 6.15am.

"A 31-year-old man has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Officers remain at the scene while enquiries are ongoing."

