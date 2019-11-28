Notre Dame all-girls school to allow boys for first time

Boys will be admitted to first year at Scotland's last all-girls state school from 2021.

Notre Dame High School in Glasgow will become co-educational after a decision made by councillors on Thursday.

Boys will be admitted to first year at the school from 2021.

When Notre Dame opened in the west end more than 100 years ago in 1897 all girls' schools were commonplace.

Three options, including retaining the girls' only status, keeping status quo but making changes to the associated primary schools and the third choice, which received unanimous support from all parties, was to become co-educational and accept boys.

Just a few streets away, Notre Dame Primary school is co-educational, with boys moving on to St Thomas Aquinas while girls are given the option of attending the high school.

Despite often fierce competition to get a place at local schools, only 19% of Notre Dame High pupils live within the catchment area.

The remaining 80% have submitted a special request to the council for their child to attend.

Maureen McKenna, Executive Director of Education, Glasgow City Council said today: "There has been much debate on the changes to the entry criteria for Notre Dame High School with strong arguments being put forward - both during the pre-engagement and the consultation process.

"Now that the decision has been made by elected members, education officers will start to develop transition plans and will engage with school and parent representatives from all the associated primary schools and secondary schools affected by changes.

"There's not only the physical aspects that need to be considered but we also need to be sensitive and recognise that this represents a significant change for the school and local community.

"I am confident that Notre Dame High School will continue to provide an excellent education to the young people of Glasgow and their families."

