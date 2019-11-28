Cyclist injured after being struck by BMW in hit and run

An 18-year-old man has been left injured after being hit by a car and then lorry in Glasgow.

Hit and run: Teenager seriously injured.

A teenage cyclist has been left seriously injured after being thrown from his bike in a hit and run and then struck by a van.

The 18-year-old man was cycling on the A8 at Alexandra Parade, near to its junction with Alexandra Park, when he was hit by a white BMW car.

After being struck the victim was thrown from his bike and collided with a Transit van.

The car failed to stop and drove towards the M8 motorway after the incident that took place at around 7.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition has been described as serious.

Officers are looking to trace the driver of a white BMW 1 series car that failed to stop and drove off towards the M8 motorway.

Police Constable William Allan, of Road Patrol West, said: "A teenager has been seriously injured as a result of this road collision and we are looking to trace the driver who failed to stop.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed this or anyone that may have dashcam footage to help track down the driver of the white BMW car.

"If you have any information that can help us with our investigation, please contact Police Scotland on 101."

