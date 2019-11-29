Quad bike driver killed after crashing into lamppost

The 27-year-old man died at the scene following smash in Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

Glasgow: The man died at the scene. Google 2019

A man has died after his quad bike crashed into a lamppost in Glasgow.

The fatal smash happened on Archerhill Road at around 4.50pm on Thursday.

The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers closed the road for more than five hours. It eventually reopened at 10.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report that a man was seriously injured after coming off his quad bike and crashing into a lamppost on Archerhill Road, Glasgow, around 4.50pm on Thursday.

"Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene."

