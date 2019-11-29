Man held after woman 'attacked and slashed' on street

The 44-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her arm during the incident in Clydebank.

Disturbance: A woman was left injured. STV

A woman was left with arm injuries after being attacked by a man on a West Dunbartonshire street.

The 44-year-old suffered lacerations during the incident on Stewart Street, in Dalmuir, Clydebank, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man has now been charged and will appear in court on December 11.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 5.30pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a disturbance on Stewart Street, Clydebank.

"Officers attended and a 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

" A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.