Man left injured after being stabbed at high-rise flats

Soutra Place: Man stabbed in flats. Google

A man has been left seriously injured after a stabbing at a high-rise block of flats in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old suffered stab wounds to his stomach and leg during the incident on Soutra Place, Cranhill at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Medical staff do not believe the injuries to be life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a serious assault within a flat on Soutra Place, Glasgow, around 4.15pm on Thursday.

"A 27-year-old man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries to his stomach and leg that are not believed to be life threatening."

