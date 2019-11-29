Rail workers 'narrowly avoided' being hit by 125mph train

Workers were carrying out a track inspection when the Virgin service rushed past them.

CCTV from the Virgin Train shows the workers fleeing. Virgin Trains

A group of rail workers narrowly avoided being struck by a train travelling at 125mph in Dumfries and Galloway.

They were carrying out a track inspection south of Kirtlebridge, on the West Coast main line, when they had to flee to safety.

No-one was hurt during the incident, which involved a Virgin train and happened just after 9am on November 14.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has carried out a preliminary investigation and said it would publish a 'safety digest' within the next few weeks.

The RAIB said in a statement: "At around 09:02 hrs on 14 November 2019, a group of track workers undertaking a track inspection narrowly avoided being struck by a train travelling at around 125 mph (200 km/h), south of Kirtlebridge, on the West Coast main line.

"There were no injuries.

"We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

"The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks."

