Woman charged after teenager thrown from motorbike in crash

A 31-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences following the incident in Glasgow.

Charged: A woman has been arrested.

A woman has been arrested after a crash left a teenage biker in hospital.

The 31-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences following the incident on the A8 at Alexandra Parade, Glasgow.

The crash happened at 7.45am on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was thrown from his motorbike and taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Police Scotland said the woman is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

