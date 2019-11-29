Man taken to hospital after daylight street attack

Police appealing for witnesses after 28-year-old man hurt during assault in Glasgow.

Paisley Road West: Man attacked on street. Google

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in a Glasgow street.

Police attended the scene on Paisley Road West, near Cessnock, after the incident was reported at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and police are now appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to reports of an assault on Paisley Road West, around 1.45pm on Friday.

"Enquires into the incident are ongoing."

