Woman, 45, dies after being found injured on street

Police are now investigating the death that took place in early hours of Saturday.

Probe: Police are investigating the death. STV

A woman has died after being found injured on a Glasgow street in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called at around 4.20am after the 45-year-old was found on Govan Road.

Emergency services attended and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is now being investigated.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 4.20am on Saturday officers were called to a report of a woman injured in Govan Road, Glasgow. Police and ambulance attended and the 45 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing in the local area to establish more information on her death.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.