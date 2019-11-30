Man stabbed and left seriously injured in unprovoked attack

A 27-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being stabbed on Thursday.

Attack: Man stabbed near harbour. Scottish Ambulance Service

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in an unprovoked attack near a harbour in Ayrshire.

The 27-year-old was attacked in Troon near the town's harbour at around 6pm on Thursday.

He was assaulted by a man armed with an unknown sharp implement on Harbour Road.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Ayr's University Hospital.

Medical staff have described his injuries as serious but don't believe them to be life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be male and drove off in a black vehicle, possibly with roof bars, which had a further three or four occupants within.

Detective Constable Paul Gartland, of Ayr CID, said: "This was an unprovoked attack. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.

"Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.