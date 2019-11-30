Parents have 'no confidence in NHS over water infection'

Parents of sick children held a private meeting on declared no confidence in NHS board.

QEUH: Parents declare no confidence in health board. HEMEDIA/SWNS

Parents of sick children treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow say they have no confidence in the NHS board and don't believe they are being told the truth regarding infections from the water.

A private meeting, attended by Anas Sarwar and 15 of the parents, was held at the Labour MSP's constitiency office on Saturday and those in attendance declared that they believe the board is not fit for purpose.

They also unanimously agreed that they don't believe the hospital should have been opened if senior managers knew it was high risk and that those responsible for the scandal should not remain in place while the investigation happens.

The parents have also asked why their children been given prophylaxis antibiotics, which increase the risk of resistance and other side effects, if the hospital is safe.

The meeting, which was also attended by Scottish Labour health spokesperson Monica Lennon, was requested by parents to learn more about the evidence that has come to light thanks to NHS whistleblowers.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that there were 26 infections linked to the water supply among children with cancer at the QEUH in 2017, including one death - ten-year-old Milly Main.

There were an additional ten infections in 2016, and leaked documents published this week revealed that health chiefs were warned of a 'high risk' of contamination when the hospital first opened.

The parents who attended today's meeting have children who have either been treated at the hospital, or are currently undergoing treatment, including in the cancer wards.

'We don't believe the hospital should have been opened if senior managers knew it was high risk. We can't wait for a public inquiry and we want answers now.' Charmaine Lacock.

Organiser of the meeting Charmaine Lacock, whose daughter Paige Rawson is receiving treatment at the hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, said: "We don't believe we are being told the truth about infections from water at the QEUH and we are not getting answers from the health board.

"As such, we have no confidence in the board and do not believe it is fit for purpose.

"The health board's approach is impacting on our health and well-being when we should be concentrating on caring for our children.

"We don't believe the hospital should have been opened if senior managers knew it was high risk. We can't wait for a public inquiry and we want answers now."

Anas Sarwar, Labour MSP for Glasgow, said: "Dozens of worried parents have been in touch following whistleblowers' claims about the water infection scandal at the QUEH, and they rightly have many questions.

"I share their deep anger at the way the board has covered up this scandal, and their belief that the board is not fit for purpose.

"The top priority is to find answers for these parents, so that no other family has to go through what they have suffered."

Monica Lennon MSP, Scottish Labour health spokesperson, said: "Families have completely lost trust and confidence in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and it's time for the health board leadership to step aside.

"Revelations that concerns were raised about the safety of the hospital before it even opened begs the question why this information was not acted on at the time?

"The public inquiry must get to the bottom of what has went wrong, but parents who need answers can't wait years - they need reassurance about the safety of their children now.

"Jeane Freeman must take the highest possible action against NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and do so immediately."

'The potential link between the water supply and cases of infection in 2018 has already been fully reported. The Health Protection Scotland report highlights all the actions that were taken by the board - together with an acknowledgement that patient safety is at the forefront of our considerations. "This has now resulted in a safe and effective water supply." NHSGGC spokeswoman.

Earlier this week the NHSGGC assured patients that their safety of is an "absolute priority" and has apologised for "distress and anxiety caused".

A spokeswoman said: "We fully acknowledge that there have been issues at this site and senior managers sought to take robust action to address these issues when they became aware of them.

"We led, and asked for expert help, to investigate and resolve these issues and reports about these incidents are available to the public.

"In response to ongoing issues, we commissioned a further comprehensive independent technical review in 2018 which we believe can help inform the cabinet secretary's wider external independent review into design, construction and maintenance of the QEUH/RHC.

"The potential link between the water supply and cases of infection in 2018 has already been fully reported.

"The Health Protection Scotland report highlights all the actions that were taken by the board - together with an acknowledgement that patient safety is at the forefront of our considerations.

"This has now resulted in a safe and effective water supply."

