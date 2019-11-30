Two arrested over death of man shot at traffic lights

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after the incident in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Kenny Reilly: Two men charged over death. Crimestoppers

Two men have been arrested over the death of a man who was shot at a set of traffic lights in Glasgow.

Kenny Reilly was shot in the head as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver BMW in the Bisland Road area of Maryhill in April 2018.

The 29-year-old died in hospital two days after the incident.

Police confirmed that the men, aged 53 and 29, have now been charged and will appear at court on Tuesday.

