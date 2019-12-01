Man arrested and charged over robbery of BP garage

A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the robbery that took place in Renfrewshire.

Arrested: A BP Garage was targeted.

A man has been arrested over a robbery at a BP garage in Renfrewshire.

The garage on Greenock Road, Paisley was targeted on Friday.

A 30-year-old has now been arrested and charged over the incident.

He will appear at Paisley Sherrif Court on Tuesday.

