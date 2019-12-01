Man found injured on street after stabbing attack

A 33-year-old was left injured after being stabbed in Glasgow on Saturday.

Stabbed: Man found injured on street.

A man has been found injured on a Glasgow street after being attacked and stabbed on Friday.

The 33-year-old man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the incident that took place on Overtown Street, Barrowfield at around 5pm.

The victim is being treated for stab wounds and medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Emergency services attended after the man was found on Law Street.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this attack, and to gather more information on who is responsible.

"Officers are also continuing to view CCTV footage from in and around the local area.

"At this time, I would ask anyone who was in the area of Overtown Street and Law Street shortly before 5pm on Saturday afternoon, who witnessed this incident take place, or who has any information that will assist our ongoing investigation to contact police."

