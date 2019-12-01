Search underway for hospital patient at risk of seizure

Steven Douglas left Stobhill General Hospital in Glasgow on Sunday morning.

A major police search is underway for a "disorientated and confused" hospital patient at risk of a seizure who is missing in freezing temperatures.

Steven Douglas, who has been reported missing from Stobhill General Hospital, was last seen near Springburn Park on Balornock Road at around 8.30am on Saturday.

Concern is now growing for the 30-year-old, who is at risk of a seizure if he does not take his medication, and police are eager to trace him.

He is described as being around 5ft 6ins with an athletic muscular build, short, dark brown hair and goatee style facial hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a navy bubble jacket with orange inside the hood, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

He may have been in possession of a black rucksack earlier in the morning, although no longer has it with him.

Inspector Gareth Griffiths, of Baird Street Police Station, said: "Steven has been missing for a number of hours now and concern for him is growing due to the inclement weather and the possible risk of him having a seizure if he fails to take his medication.

"He may also appear disorientated or confused.

"We are now looking for assistance from the public. If you believe you have seen Steven or have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101."

