  • STV
  • MySTV

Repair plans for 'rotting' Glasgow library approved

STV

Work can begin on Woodside Library following Glasgow City Council's decision.

Revamp: The library can now be repaired.
Revamp: The library can now be repaired. Creative Commons by Gordon Dowie / Cropped

One of the city's Carnegie libraries will be repaired to ensure public safety after councillors approved plans.

Work can begin on the B-listed Woodside Library, which has "deteriorated significantly" over the years, following Glasgow City Council's decision.

Permission has been granted to Glasgow Life, which runs the library on behalf of the council, to restore the building and replace its glazed dome.

The dome is in poor condition due to water penetration throughout the building's 114-year existence.

A planning report said: "The glazing is warped and cracked due to movement, the timber mullions have rotted and the supporting steel structure is delaminating with the dome and cowl sitting visibly 'off level'.

"Additionally sections of plaster work have become dislodged and have fallen from height into the library space below.

"This area has therefore been closed to the public for safety reasons.

"It is considered the existing dome is beyond economic repair and it is proposed that this is the removed and the constructions stripped back to the steel structure and the roof light replaced."

The St George's Road library is one of seven in the city designed by architect James Robert Rhind and built after money was donated by Andrew Carnegie.

Work will include strengthening the supporting steel work and forming a new 'crown' piece to replace the current chandelier support, which will be displayed in the library.

The chandelier will be removed for refurbishment and reinstated.

Any dry rot discovered will be treated, the ornate plaster work will be reinstated to match the existing design and the interior of the dome will also be redecorated in a colour scheme to match the existing one.

The planning report said: "The proposed dome replacement is in line with a number of both the city council's and Glasgow Life's objectives including a commitment to improving library environments, ensuring the public's welfare and safety and ensuring that resources are made best use of.

"The dome's replacement will also help to maintain the building's legacy and use into the future."

In September, it was revealed another Carnegie library, in Parkhead, could be turned into a drama and performance space.

The council agreed to hand over £2.5m to move Parkhead Library from a Grade B-listed building at the corner of Tollcross Road and Helenvale Street into a new East End healthcare hub.

The move will allow a 'masterplan' to be drawn up for the redevelopment of Parkhead Cross.

A council officer said the authority is in talks with Parkhead Housing Association over the future use of the library building, with the association considering a "drama and performance space".

Story by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.