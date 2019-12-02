Poorly seal pup found stranded in car park near harbour

The animal, thought to be just weeks old, was 'severely underweight', the Scottish SPCA said.

Stranded: The seal pup was found in a car park Scottish SPCA

A poorly seal pup has been found in a car park in Greenock.

The animal, thought to be just weeks old, had made its way up the town's harbour wall steps and along the promenade, before getting stranded in a car park.

The Scottish SPCA described the pup, which it has taken into its care, as "severely underweight".

The charity's senior animal rescue officer Jan Toraman said: "We were called to the rescue of a seal pup in a Greenock car park.

"What made it unusual was that the pup had managed to get up the harbour steps, along the promenade and into the car park.

"The fact the seal managed to negotiate these obstacles was incredible. The pup was very young, aged between two and three weeks old.

"We suspect the pup became separated from mum and took to the water out of desperation and got swept back in by the current.

"It's likely that the young seal was exhausted which is why it came up the harbour stairs and into the dangerous location.

"The poor thing was severely underweight so we immediately took it to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre to receive the necessary care.

"They've since named the pup Dot-to-Dot. He is putting on weight and is doing well at the centre."

Police have been thanked by the Scottish SPCA for looking after the seal until experts arrived.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.