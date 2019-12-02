Celtic and Rangers fans to support sick children at cup final

Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity chosen to receive fundraising from Hampden Park

Celtic and Rangers fans will be helping to support for sick children

Celtic and Rangers football fans supporting their teams at the League Cup final on Sunday will also be raising money for sick children.

The SPFL has chosen Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity as the recipient of fundraising from the game.

Bucket collections for the charity will be located around the ground when both sides meet at Hampden Park.



Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, which was created in 2001, has a long-established relationship with the football clubs in the city.

Both Rangers and Celtic make annual donations and regularly visit patients during the Christmas period.

A similar initiative helped the SPFL raise £3707 for its charity arm, the SPFL Trust, during both League Cup semi-finals held in early November.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Football plays an extremely important part within our society and has the ability to make a real difference to the lives of those less fortunate.

"Scottish football fans are well-known for their charitable efforts within the community, and the Betfred Cup final offers another opportunity for supporters to raise money for a cause close to the hearts of many."

William McGowan, head of fundraising at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the SPFL for the opportunity to raise vital funds.

"Both clubs have shown huge support for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity through the years, and we'd like to thank their fans for giving so generously to support the 500 children and families who pass through the doors of the city's children's hospital each day.

"Our volunteers for the day are from the Donna Miller Foundation, whose tireless fundraising has raised thousands of pounds for Ward 2C in memory of Donna Miller.

"Regardless of the result on the pitch, our young patients will be the winners on match day thanks to the generous donations of both sets of fans."

