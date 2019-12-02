New chapter for 'much-loved' library after £1.5m refit

Partick Library has been completely transformed after a year-long refurbishment project.

A library in the west end of Glasgow has reopened its doors after a year-long refit.

Partick Library has been transformed with new spaces and IT systems at a cost of £1.5m.

A new mezzanine, study space and IT training suite have been added.

A children's area also boasts Glasgow Libraries' first 'Sensory Nook', which provides a special multi-sensory reading space for children with additional needs.

Work has included rewiring, re-roofing, window refurbishment and drainage repair works.

The library has been at the heart of the west end community for almost 95 years.

Before it closed for refurbishment in December 2018, had more than 2500 visits each week, issuing more than 1500 books a week.

Andrew Olney, head of communities and libraries at Glasgow Life, said: "Partick Library is one of our busiest, most-loved community venues, having served the people of Glasgow for almost 95 years.

"As part of a planned £10m investment into improving libraries and community facilities citywide, this investment by Glasgow City Council has significantly redeveloped Partick Library, allowing us to protect this important B-listed building.

"Hundreds of residents can now benefit from this fantastic community space in the west end of the city."

Alongside around 33,000 titles, free Wi-Fi and free PC access, the new look community library will welcome local schools and put on a range of adult and digital learning classes.

Activity groups will begin again, including classes like knitting, book group, creative writing, breastfeeding support and Bookbug.

In addition, the library hosts activities and advice services led by partners including Macmillan @ Glasgow Libraries, Universal Credit, Citizens Advice, Jobs and Business Glasgow, Action on Hearing and more.

