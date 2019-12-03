  • STV
The robotic arm giving knee surgeons a helping hand

A new robot is carrying out full knee replacement surgery for the first time on the NHS in Scotland.

A robotic arm has been used to help carry out a full knee replacement for the first time on the NHS in Scotland.

Surgeons at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank carried out the procedure, which it's hoped will help them transform joint surgery, reduce pain and speed up the recovery process for patients.

The robotic arm-assisted surgery means surgeons can perform the operations with greater accuracy.

Each Stryker Mako robot costs around £850,000 and the technology is already being used at three private hospitals in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Nick Ohly, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: "This is the first NHS department able to use one. Cost is obviously a consideration but the early evidence is this technology is providing benefits to patients, which I think will justify the cost.

"Leading orthopaedic surgeons have said robotic surgery will become the standard of care. It's up to hospitals like the Golden Jubilee to prove it. "

The robot has completed its first full knee replacement. STV

First patient 'very privileged'

The first NHS patient to receive a full knee replacement with the Mako robot was Caroline Ramsay from Threemiletown, near Linlithgow.

The 61-year-old, who has osteoarthritis, found walking and normal every-day tasks such as gardening increasingly difficult because of the pain.

This was Ms Ramsay's fourth joint-replacement operation - she previously had both hips and her left knee replaced by the traditional method, so she had no nerves ahead of the robot-assisted surgery on her right knee.

"I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity," she said. "I was finding due to my osteoarthritis that I couldn't walk for very long.

"After about 15 minutes I'd start to feel my muscles tensing up because of the pain. When I was standing in a queue, I needed a stick for balance."

Caroline Ramsay was the first patient operated on by Mako. STV

How does it work?

The system is designed to make knee-replacement surgery more precise than ever before.

First, a CT scan of the patient's joint creates a virtual 3D model of the knee, allowing the surgeon to develop a personalised plan for the patient.

The robotic arm then uses this information to cut and remove the damaged bone, allowing the implant to be fitted accurately.

Mr Ohly explained the robotic arm doesn't replace the surgeon, it works with them.

He said: "The robot isn't doing the operation for us, it's just allowing us to do the operation the way we have planned it.

"The surgeon is holding the saw at all times. The robot simply keeps the surgeon on the right track. The precision and the accuracy is better than with traditional visual methods.

"I think the final icing on the cake is that the robot doesn't allow us to cut into soft tissue. This will reduce the amount of post-operative pain.

"In the long term putting the implants in the best possible position should also give the patient the best chance of a very long-lasting knee replacement for the rest of that person's life. "

The robotic arm works with the surgeon. STV

Joint replacements are one of the NHS's most common operations. The Golden Jubilee in Clydebank carries out 25% of all of Scotland's joint replacements and treated more than 3700 NHS patients in 2018.

It estimates in its first year, the robotic arm will assist in over 300 knee replacement procedures. The hospital plans to also use this technology for hip surgery.

Mr Ohly says : "Although we strive for a perfect result with a joint replacement, it isn't always possible. Robotics is the next stage in trying to get the perfect outcome every time.

"Patients are excited, probably more excited than surgeons to use this new technology. Patients have come to me requesting it already and I think we will see more of this in the future."

Up and walking 24 hours later

When STV News caught up with Ms Ramsay 24 hours after the operation, she was up walking and preparing to go home the next day.

She said: "Standing for the first time was a little strange. I can see straightaway from the shape that my leg is much straighter.

"You notice a difference because you have no joint pain. You have a little bit of pain from the surgical procedure but no joint pain."

Ms Ramsay is following the advice of physiotherapists and will need to walk with a stick for a short time but she hopes not for long.

"They said because it's a more precise surgery there will be less trauma to the knee so hopefully it will be easier to do the exercises.

"The last time I was off work for four months so I'm hoping that this can be halved this time. The residents in the sheltered housing where I work are all quite excited to see the results.

"I'll hopefully soon be back to doing the things that I haven't been able to do for a long time."

