Two more arrests over death of man shot at traffic lights

Four have been arrested over the death of Kenny Reilly, including one charged over a second killing.

Crimestoppers

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow last year.

Kenny Reilly was shot in the head as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver BMW in the Bisland Road area of Maryhill in April 2018.

The 29-year-old died in hospital two days after the incident.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged on Monday and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man has been arrested overseas on a European arrest warrant in connection with the death of Mr Reilly.

He has also been arrested in connection with the death of Jamie Campbell in Glasgow. Mr Campbell, aged 47, died in Essenside Avenue in the Drumchapel area of the city on March 4, 2006.

Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police confirmed two men, aged 53 and 29, were charged in connection with Mr Reilly's death on Saturday. The pair are also due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

