Pet cat dies after being shot with air rifle on street

Pet attack: Rockfield area of Tobermory. Google 2019

An investigation has been launched after a cat was shot and killed with an air gun.

The pet was fatally injured in the Rockfield area of Tobermory, Mull, at some point between 7.30pm on Monday, November 25 and 12pm the following day.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Between 7.30pm on Monday, November 25 and 12pm on Tuesday, November 26, in the Rockfield area of Tobermory, a domestic cat was shot and fatally injured by someone with an air gun or similar weapon.

"Mull police officers are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them or call 101."

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

